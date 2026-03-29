Jonathan Kuminga News: Not listed on injury report
Kuminga (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's meeting with the Celtics.
Kuminga sat out Saturday's win over Sacramento for rest purposes with that game coming as the second in a back-to-back set, but he'll be back in action and should see his usual minutes Monday evening. With Kuminga active, there will be fewer minutes available for Zaccharie Risacher and Corey Kispert.
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