Jonathan Kuminga News: Off injury report

Kuminga (knee) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Kuminga did not play in Friday's game against the Rockets while managing a knee injury, but the fifth-year pro will be available to play Saturday against the team that selected him in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft. In six games (one start) with the Hawks, Kuminga is averaging 14.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.0 steals over 22.7 minutes per game.