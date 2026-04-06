Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Offers little in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Kuminga had five points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Monday's 108-105 loss to the Knicks.

Kuminga failed to produce anything of note, although he does appear to have carved out a consistent 20-minute per-night role for himself. Since arriving in Atlanta, Kuminga has done very little to convince fantasy managers of his value, averaging just 8.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 11 games over the past month.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
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