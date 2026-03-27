Jonathan Kuminga News: Offers very little in loss
Kuminga accumulated three points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes during Friday's 109-102 loss to the Celtics.
Kuminga failed to produce anything of note, continuing what has been an underwhelming start to his career in Atlanta. He also continues to deal with knee issues, limiting him to just 10 games over the past month. During that time, he has averaged just 11.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers, leaving him well outside the top 200 in standard fantasy leagues.
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