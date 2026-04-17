Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:25pm

Kuminga (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks.

Kuminga will be available for the start of the postseason after sitting out the regular-season finale. In 16 regular-season appearances with the Hawks, he averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.0 minutes per game.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
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