Jonathan Kuminga News: Omitted from injury report

Kuminga (knee) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Knicks.

Kuminga will be available for the start of the postseason after sitting out the regular-season finale. In 16 regular-season appearances with the Hawks, he averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 steals in 22.0 minutes per game.