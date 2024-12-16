Jonathan Kuminga News: Plays well with 20 points

Kuminga totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 143-133 loss to the Mavericks.

Kuminga continues to start for the Warriors and is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. Over his last five games, he's averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, 0.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers on 49.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.