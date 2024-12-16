Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga News: Plays well with 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 10:19am

Kuminga totaled 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes during Sunday's 143-133 loss to the Mavericks.

Kuminga continues to start for the Warriors and is in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career. Over his last five games, he's averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks, 0.7 steals and 1.7 three-pointers on 49.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

