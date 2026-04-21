Jonathan Kuminga News: Pops off bench
Kuminga provided 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 107-106 victory over New York in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Kuminga nearly matched the output of the New York second unit with 19 points compared to their 20. He's averaging 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists through two postseason games, but he's shooting just 16.7 percent from beyond the arc thus far.
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