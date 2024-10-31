Jonathan Kuminga News: Posts 16 points from bench

Kuminga logged 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 win over the Pelicans.

Kuminga would have been a logical choice to enjoy an increased role with Stephen Curry (ankle) and Andrew Wiggins (back) sidelined, but coach Steve Kerr seemed to have other plans. After starting the first three games of the season, Kuminga came off the bench during the two-game stint against the Pelicans. Kerr probably made the move after some shooting struggles impaired his bottom line, but Kuminga has righted the ship over the past two contests.