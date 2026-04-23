Jonathan Kuminga News: Provides 21 points off bench
Kuminga supplied 21 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 109-108 victory over New York in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Kuminga found success on the offensive end for a second straight appearance. He's scored 40 combined points over this brief stretch, resulting in a pair of victories. This Atlanta squad is clearly dangerous when Kuminga is firing on all cylinders off the bench while CJ McCollum and Jalen Johnson lead the charge with the first unit.
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