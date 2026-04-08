Jonathan Kuminga News: Provides spark off bench
Kuminga logged 24 points (11-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 30 minutes during the Hawks' 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Kuminga gave the Hawks a much-needed scoring boost off the bench during Wednesday's game, particularly after Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels both fouled out during the fourth quarter. Kuminga finished as the team's second-leading scorer behind Nickeil Alexander-Walker (25 points), and it was the former's first 20-plus-point performance since March 1 against the Trail Blazers. The Hawks will need more games out of Kuminga like Wednesday's if they wish to be competitive in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
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