Jonathan Kuminga News: Pulls down nine rebounds in 19 mins
Kuminga logged two points (0-4 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Nets.
Kuminga was the ninth man in the rotation in his first game back from a three-game absence, and while he did a nice job attacking the glass, he also missed all four of his shot attempts and struggled at the line. Consistency has been an issue for Kuminga throughout his career, so it'll be interesting to see if he can bounce back Saturday versus the Bucks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 75 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More