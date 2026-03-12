Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Pulls down nine rebounds in 19 mins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Kuminga logged two points (0-4 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Nets.

Kuminga was the ninth man in the rotation in his first game back from a three-game absence, and while he did a nice job attacking the glass, he also missed all four of his shot attempts and struggled at the line. Consistency has been an issue for Kuminga throughout his career, so it'll be interesting to see if he can bounce back Saturday versus the Bucks.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago