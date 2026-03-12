Jonathan Kuminga News: Pulls down nine rebounds in return
Kuminga (knee) logged two points (0-4 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Nets.
After missing the previous three games due to a left knee bone bruise, Kuminga was back in action Thursday and served as the ninth man in the Hawks rotation. While Kuminga did a nice job attacking the glass, he also missed all four of his shot attempts and struggled at the charity stripe. Consistency has been an issue for Kuminga throughout his career, and even though he's ostensibly healthy again, he could struggle to earn more minutes so long as Jalen Johnson remains available.
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