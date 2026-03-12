Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Pulls down nine rebounds in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 7:06am

Kuminga (knee) logged two points (0-4 FG, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 win over the Nets.

After missing the previous three games due to a left knee bone bruise, Kuminga was back in action Thursday and served as the ninth man in the Hawks rotation. While Kuminga did a nice job attacking the glass, he also missed all four of his shot attempts and struggled at the charity stripe. Consistency has been an issue for Kuminga throughout his career, and even though he's ostensibly healthy again, he could struggle to earn more minutes so long as Jalen Johnson remains available.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago