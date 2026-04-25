Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Regression hits hard

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Kuminga finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and two rebounds in 25 minutes during Saturday's 114-98 loss to New York in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Kuminga was unable to maintain his recent momentum, struggling from the field, while also adding nothing in the peripheral columns. At one point, he missed four consecutive shots during the second quarter, yet continued to force things at an inappropriate time. The series is now level at 2-2, heading back to New York. The hope is that Kuminga can play more like he did during the two previous games, both of which were victories for the Hawks.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28
Author Image
Dan Bruno
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
31 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
33 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
35 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20
Author Image
Joe Mayo
36 days ago