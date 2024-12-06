Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Remaining in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Kuminga is in the Warriors' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga is coming of a 33-point performance against the Rockets on Thursday. Draymond Green is available for Friday's game following a two-game absence due to a left calf injury, but he will come off the bench as Kuminga starts for a third straight contest.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now