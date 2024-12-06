Jonathan Kuminga News: Remaining in starting lineup
Kuminga is in the Warriors' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Kuminga is coming of a 33-point performance against the Rockets on Thursday. Draymond Green is available for Friday's game following a two-game absence due to a left calf injury, but he will come off the bench as Kuminga starts for a third straight contest.
