Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Reverting back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Kuminga won't start in Monday's Game 4 against the Rockets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Jimmy Butler (pelvis) will return to game action Monday, pushing Kuminga to the second unit. The 22-year-old forward has made two appearances (one start) during the first round, averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 21.5 minutes per game.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
