Jonathan Kuminga News: Reverting back to bench
Kuminga won't start in Monday's Game 4 against the Rockets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Jimmy Butler (pelvis) will return to game action Monday, pushing Kuminga to the second unit. The 22-year-old forward has made two appearances (one start) during the first round, averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 21.5 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now