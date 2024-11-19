Jonathan Kuminga News: Scores 12 points off bench
Kuminga registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals over 19 minutes during Monday's 102-99 loss to the Clippers.
Kuminga has played off the bench in each of Golden State's last 10 games, and he continues to find ways to remain productive. The fourth-year forward is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game when deployed with the second unit. That's far from the pre-season expectations many had on Kuminga, as he was tipped to have a breakout season in 2024-25, but it's been enough to keep him relevant in fantasy, even if he doesn't perform on the same level as his ADP.
