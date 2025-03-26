Jonathan Kuminga News: Scores 15 points in loss

Kuminga accumulated 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 112-86 loss to the Heat.

Kuminga continues to make an impact off the bench for the Warriors, and this was the seventh straight game in which he scored in double digits -- despite logging more than 25 minutes just once over that stretch. Kuminga has proven that the injury that sidelined him for 31 contests between Jan. 5 and March 10 is a thing of the past, and he should be a reliable fantasy option for the playoffs, particularly if he continues to hover around the 25-minute mark per game.