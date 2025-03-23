Jonathan Kuminga News: Scores 16 points off bench

Kuminga registered 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 22 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 loss to the Hawks.

Kuminga has logged six appearances off the bench since returning from a lengthy absence due to a right ankle sprain that caused him to miss 31 contests between Jan. 5 and March 10. Kuminga has been very consistent, scoring in double digits in each game and crossing the 15-point plateau three times. He's averaging 13.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.7 steals across 23.2 minutes per game in that span, so he should be a reliable fantasy option in most slates, as he's seeing decent minutes off the bench on a steady basis.