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Jonathan Kuminga News: Scores 16 points off bench Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Kuminga produced 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 146-107 win over Memphis.

Kuminga was efficient with his shot and reached the 15-point mark for the second time in his last three appearances. The forward has started in just one of his eight appearances with the Hawks since being traded form the Warriors before the deadline, and his role, along with his inconsistent scoring, limit his fantasy upside considerably.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
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