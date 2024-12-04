Jonathan Kuminga News: Scores 19 points in loss

Kuminga finished Tuesday's 119-115 loss to the Nuggets with 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 29 minutes.

Kuminga was one of two Golden State players who surpassed the 15-point mark in this tight loss, with Stephen Curry being the other. Kuminga was making his second start over Golden State's last three outings, and he's scored exactly 19 points in both contests. The fourth-year forward has proven to be capable of performing both as a starter and bench option, so his fantasy upside won't be too tied to the role he fills in Steve Kerr's rotation. Kuminga has scored in double digits in all but one of his last six appearances, averaging 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game in that span.