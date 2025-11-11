The Warriors struggled so much on offense against the reigning champions that Kuminga led the team in scoring despite not reaching the 15-point plateau. This was also a bounce-back effort for Kuminga, who was coming off posting three single-digit scoring performances across his last four outings. Kuminga has reached the 15-point mark on six different occasions this season, so he certainly has the talent to deliver better numbers on offense going forward, and he should remain a valuable fantasy contributor as long as he remains in a starting role.