Jonathan Kuminga News: Starting sans Butler

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Kuminga is in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Kuminga didn't play in Game 1, but he came in off the bench in Game 2 after Jimmy Butler went down with a pelvic contusion in the first quarter. With Butler ruled out for Game 3, Kuminga will enter the Warriors' starting lineup for the first time since Dec. 15. Kuminga finished the 2024-25 regular season averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals over 24.3 minutes per game.

