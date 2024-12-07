Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Sticking in starting five

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Kuminga is expected to remain in the starting lineup at power forward for the near future, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Kuminga has started three straight matchups for the Warriors, and the team has elected to stick with the 22-year-old as its starting power forward following Draymond Green's return from a calf injury. "A lot of people in this organization, including myself, think he's next," said Green. "So, if he's next, at some point, we gotta see it." Kuminga is averaging 21.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in three December appearances as a starter and figures to get every opportunity to prove he should be part of the squad's future.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
