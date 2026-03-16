Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Struggles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Kuminga closed with seven points (2-7 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Monday's 124-112 victory over the Magic.

Kuminga returned from a one-game absence due to ongoing knee issues, struggling to find any rhythm on the offensive end. After three encouraging performances following his trade from Golden State, Kuminga has been a non-factor. He has played in just two of the past six games, averaging 4.5 points and 8.5 rebounds, shooting 18.2 percent from the field and 54.8 percent from the line.

Jonathan Kuminga
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Kuminga See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Dan Bruno
9 days ago