Jonathan Kuminga News: Thrives off bench in loss
Kuminga logged 26 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 30 minutes during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Pacers.
The Warriors suffered their fourth loss across their last five games, but Kuminga was impressive on both ends of the court and finished with a team-high 26 points. The fourth-year forward has performed well both as a starter and off the bench, and he's been a reliable fantasy producer even if he's lacked consistency at times. Kuminga is averaging 18.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game over his last six appearances.
