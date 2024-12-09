Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga headshot

Jonathan Kuminga News: Turnaround continues Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Kuminga accumulated 20 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 victory over Minnesota.

The fourth-year forward recorded multiple blocks in a game for the first time this season while scoring at least 20 points for the first time since Nov. 10. Kuminga missed a couple contests in late November due to an illness but he's looked revitalized since making his return, starting five of the last six games and averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.8 threes, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks in those starts.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
