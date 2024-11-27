Jonathan Kuminga News: Will start Wednesday

Kuminga (illness) is starting Wednesday against the Thunder.

Kuminga will return to the hardwood after a two-game absence due to an illness. This will be his fourth start of the season, and the first one since Oct. 27. The forward was able to find ways to remain productive when playing off the bench. Kuminga is averaging 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game off the bench this season.