Jonathan Mogbo Injury: Expected to play

Mogbo is probable for Tuesday's game against the 76ers with an ankle issue, Blake Murphy reports.

With Jakob Poeltl (hip) sidelined yet again, Mobgo will be on the streaming radar for this back-to-back set. In his last outing against the Rockets on Sunday, Mogbo finished with 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 31 minutes.