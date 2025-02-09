Jonathan Mogbo Injury: Heads to locker room vs. Rockets

Mogbo (undisclosed) exited to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Rockets, Kayla Grey of TSN reports.

While nothing appeared to happen in the moment, Mogbo checked out and left for the locker room with 3:38 remaining in the third quarter. If the 23-year-old is unable to return, Chris Boucher and Orlando Robinson could see a bump in playing time the rest of the way.