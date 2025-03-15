Jonathan Mogbo Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Mogbo (nose) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Mogbo has missed each of the last five Toronto games due to a nose injury, and it's uncertain if he'll be able to suit up for this contest. The questionable tag at least gives the rookie a chance of returning to the hardwood, but a decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff. Jamison Battle could see a larger role in the frontcourt if Mogbo ends up being ruled out.
