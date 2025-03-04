Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Mogbo Injury: Leaves early with face contusion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 5, 2025 at 10:46am

Mogbo won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Magic due to a facial contusion, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. He will finish the contest with zero points (0-2 FG) and three rebounds in seven minutes.

Mogbo left Tuesday's game with 3:55 remaining in the second quarter after being inadvertently struck in the face by Magic forward Paolo Banchero. In Mogbo's absence, Orlando Robinson and Chris Boucher could serve as the Raptors' primary frontcourt options off the bench. Mogbo's next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Jazz.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
