Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo Injury: Out at least a week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

The Raptors announced Thursday that Mogbo (face) suffered a nasal fracture in Tuesday's game versus the Magic and his status will be updated in approximately one week, Lindsay Dunn of CityNews Toronto reports.

Mogbo's nasal fracture he suffered Tuesday will keep him sidelined for at least a week, and he will wear a mask for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Until Mogbo is able to return, Orlando Robinson and Chris Boucher should continue to receive increased playing time in Toronto's frontcourt.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
