Jonathan Mogbo Injury: Out at least a week

Mogbo's nasal fracture he suffered Tuesday will keep him sidelined for at least a week, and he will wear a mask for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. Until Mogbo is able to return, Orlando Robinson and Chris Boucher should continue to receive increased playing time in Toronto's frontcourt.