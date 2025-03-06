Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo Injury: Out at least one week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 6:31am

The Raptors announced Thursday that Mogbo suffered a nasal fracture in Tuesday's 114-113 win over the Magic, and his status will be updated in approximately one week, Lindsay Dunn of CityNews Toronto reports.

Once he returns to action, Mogbo will need to wear a mask to protect his nose. While Mogbo is out for at least the next handful of games, Orlando Robinson will be locked in as the Raptors' backup center, while Chris Boucher could re-enter the rotation as a backup power forward.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
