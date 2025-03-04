Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo Injury: Out for remainder of game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Mogbo won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Magic due to a facial contusion, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports. He will finish the contest with zero points (0-2 FG) and three rebounds in seven minutes.

Mogbo left Tuesday's game with 3:55 remaining in the second quarter after being inadvertently struck in the face by Magic forward Paolo Banchero. In Mogbo's absence, Orlando Robinson and Chris Boucher are candidates to receive increased playing time. Mogbo's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Utah.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
