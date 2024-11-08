Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Mogbo

Jonathan Mogbo Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 3:59pm

Mogbo (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Mogbo exited Wednesday's loss to the Kings early due to a right hip pointer, though he will likely give it a go Saturday after practicing Friday. The rookie has appeared in nine regular-season games (one start), during which he has averaged 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks across 17.7 minutes per game.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
