Jonathan Mogbo Injury: Probable for Saturday
Mogbo (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.
Mogbo exited Wednesday's loss to the Kings early due to a right hip pointer, though he will likely give it a go Saturday after practicing Friday. The rookie has appeared in nine regular-season games (one start), during which he has averaged 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks across 17.7 minutes per game.
