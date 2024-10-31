Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Mogbo

Jonathan Mogbo News: All-around performance in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Mogbo contributed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 138-133 loss to the Hornets.

Mogbo made his first career start in Wednesday's loss with Scottie Barnes (eye) out. Mogbo played the fewest minutes of any starter but still made a strong defensive impact. The rookie forward is averaging 7.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 16.6 minutes across his first five appearances.

