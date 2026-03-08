Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 7:58am

Toronto assigned Mogbo to the G League's Raptors 905 on Saturday.

Mogbo has played just 10 minutes for Toronto over the last eight NBA games, so he'll likely retain a more consistent role with the 905 going forward. Mogbo previously made 26 starts in the G League season, with his average of 7.3 rebounds per game representing the highest figure on the team during that period.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
