Jonathan Mogbo News: Assigned to G League
Toronto assigned Mogbo to the G League's Raptors 905 on Saturday.
Mogbo has played just 10 minutes for Toronto over the last eight NBA games, so he'll likely retain a more consistent role with the 905 going forward. Mogbo previously made 26 starts in the G League season, with his average of 7.3 rebounds per game representing the highest figure on the team during that period.
