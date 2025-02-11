Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Mogbo News: Available against Philadelphia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Mogbo (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Mogbo rolled his ankle in Sunday's game against Houston, but he's been given the green light to play Tuesday. With Jakob Poeltl (hip) sidelined against Philadelphia, Mogbo figures to draw the start at center. Over eight games in Toronto's starting lineup in 2024-25, the rookie second-rounder has averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 26.4 minutes per game.

