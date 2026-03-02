Jonathan Mogbo News: Back to NBA
Toronto recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday.
Mogbo, who has been a key player for the 905, is being recalled to provide emergency depth at the NBA level. Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) continues to manage a lingering injury.
