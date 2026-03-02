Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Back to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 9:05am

Toronto recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Sunday.

Mogbo, who has been a key player for the 905, is being recalled to provide emergency depth at the NBA level. Collin Murray-Boyles (thumb) continues to manage a lingering injury.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More
Second-Year Fantasy Basketball Breakouts for 2025-26
NBA
Second-Year Fantasy Basketball Breakouts for 2025-26
Author Image
Dan Bruno
152 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
323 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
333 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
337 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
Author Image
Dan Bruno
341 days ago