Jonathan Mogbo News: Back with parent club
The Raptors recalled Mogbo from the G League's Raptors 905 on Thursday.
Mogbo won't stick around with the 905 ahead of their game Thursday against the Cleveland Charge and will instead return to the parent club as it heads into the All-Star break. Though he's not signed to a two-way deal, Mogbo will likely have more G League assignments in his future over the rest of the season since he's been unable to capture a consistent rotation role with Toronto. Over his 23 appearances at the NBA level this season, Mogbo is averaging 1.3 points and 1.6 rebounds in 6.0 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More
-
General NBA Article
Second-Year Fantasy Basketball Breakouts for 2025-26134 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13305 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3315 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30319 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26323 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More