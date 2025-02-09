Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Career-high four blocks Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Mogbo (ankle) closed Sunday's 94-87 loss to Houston with 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 31 minutes.

Despite rolling his ankle in the third quarter, Mogbo tallied a career-high four blocks Sunday. With Jakob Poeltl (hip) on the shelf and Kelly Olynyk having been traded away, the rebuilding Raptors could continue to give Mogbo a look in the starting lineup. Over eight games in Toronto's first unit in 2024-25, the rookie second-rounder has averaged 7.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 26.4 minutes. His health is worth monitoring ahead of Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now