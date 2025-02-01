Jonathan Mogbo News: Chips in 24 points in G League

Mogbo registered 24 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block over 32 minutes Friday during the G League Raptors 905's 125-113 win over the Memphis Hustle.

The rookie second-round pick had been a consistent contributor off the Raptors' bench through the first two months of the regular season and even started in six games. However, Mogbo saw his playing time quickly diminish in late December and has spent most of January in the G League. Over his last five G League appearances, Mogbo has averaged 14.6 points on 64.9 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals over 32.3 minutes per game.