Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Coming off bench against Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2025 at 5:05pm

Mogbo will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jakob Poeltl is back from a hip issue Wednesday, so it's not surprising to see Mogbo out of the starting five. Mogbo has averaged 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks in 15.3 minutes in his last 19 games off the bench.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
