Jonathan Mogbo News: Dispatched to G League
The Raptors assigned Mogbo to the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.
Mogbo is expected to practice with the G League club Tuesday before rejoining the parent club ahead of its home game versus the Knicks later in the evening. The second-year big man hasn't been featured in the Toronto rotation of late, as he went all of February without making an appearance at the NBA level.
