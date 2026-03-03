Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Dispatched to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

The Raptors assigned Mogbo to the G League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

Mogbo is expected to practice with the G League club Tuesday before rejoining the parent club ahead of its home game versus the Knicks later in the evening. The second-year big man hasn't been featured in the Toronto rotation of late, as he went all of February without making an appearance at the NBA level.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
