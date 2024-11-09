Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Good to go vs. Clippers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Mogbo (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mogbo was forced to leave Wednesday's game against the Kings due to a right hip pointer, but the injury isn't severe enough to be sidelined Saturday. Across nine regular-season games (including one start), the rookie second-round pick is averaging 6.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 17.7 minutes per game.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now