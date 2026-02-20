Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Joining G League squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 7:34am

The Raptors assigned Mogbo to the G League's Raptors 905 on Friday, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After going unused off the bench in a nine-point win over Chicago on Thursday, Mogbo will head to the G League and should get some extended run in the 905's upcoming Friday/Saturday back-to-back set versus the Windy City Bulls. He'll likely be recalled ahead of the Raptors' next game Sunday in Milwaukee.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More
Second-Year Fantasy Basketball Breakouts for 2025-26
NBA
Second-Year Fantasy Basketball Breakouts for 2025-26
Author Image
Dan Bruno
142 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
313 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
323 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
327 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
Author Image
Dan Bruno
331 days ago