Jonathan Mogbo News: Makes cameo in G League
Mogbo tallied 14 points (7-9 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday in the G League Raptors 905's 123-121 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Mogbo is part of Toronto's 15-man roster, but since he's not a regular part of the NBA rotation, he's made frequent visits to the G League throughout the season. The second-year forward has now made 25 appearances for the 905, averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27.5 minutes per contest. Toronto doesn't list Mogbo on its injury report for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, so he's presumably set to join the parent club in Minnesota to serve as frontcourt depth.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More
-
General NBA Article
Second-Year Fantasy Basketball Breakouts for 2025-26154 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13325 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3335 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30339 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26343 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More