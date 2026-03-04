Jonathan Mogbo News: Makes cameo in G League

Mogbo tallied 14 points (7-9 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday in the G League Raptors 905's 123-121 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Mogbo is part of Toronto's 15-man roster, but since he's not a regular part of the NBA rotation, he's made frequent visits to the G League throughout the season. The second-year forward has now made 25 appearances for the 905, averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27.5 minutes per contest. Toronto doesn't list Mogbo on its injury report for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, so he's presumably set to join the parent club in Minnesota to serve as frontcourt depth.