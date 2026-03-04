Jonathan Mogbo headshot

Jonathan Mogbo News: Makes cameo in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:57pm

Mogbo tallied 14 points (7-9 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes Wednesday in the G League Raptors 905's 123-121 loss to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Mogbo is part of Toronto's 15-man roster, but since he's not a regular part of the NBA rotation, he's made frequent visits to the G League throughout the season. The second-year forward has now made 25 appearances for the 905, averaging 13.1 points, 7.4 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks in 27.5 minutes per contest. Toronto doesn't list Mogbo on its injury report for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, so he's presumably set to join the parent club in Minnesota to serve as frontcourt depth.

Jonathan Mogbo
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonathan Mogbo See More
Second-Year Fantasy Basketball Breakouts for 2025-26
NBA
Second-Year Fantasy Basketball Breakouts for 2025-26
Author Image
Dan Bruno
154 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
325 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
335 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
339 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 26
Author Image
Dan Bruno
343 days ago