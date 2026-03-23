Jonathan Mogbo News: Makes impact on defense Sunday
Mogbo supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and three steals in 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 120-98 loss to the Suns.
Jakob Poeltl played only 17 minutes in the rout while no Toronto starter saw more than 27 minutes, and Mogbo took advantage of the extra run to set a new season high in steals. The second-year forward has played more than 10 minutes only twice in seven March appearances, and he hasn't scored 10-plus points in any of his 30 NBA games this season, making him tough to roster even as a DFS punt play.
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