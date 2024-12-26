Jonathan Mogbo News: Moves to bench Thursday

Mogbo will come off the bench in Thursday's game against the Grizzlies.

Kelly Olynyk will supplant Mogbo in the starting lineup after he started in the club's last five outings. In that five-game span, the 23-year-old has averaged 5.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 25.4 minutes per contest. Mogbo should still see significant playing time off the bench with Ja'Kobe Walter (illness) sidelined Thursday.