Jonathan Mogbo News: Omitted from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Mogbo (nose) isn't listed on Toronto's injury report for Monday's game against the Suns, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Mogbo hasn't seen game action since March 4 when he suffered a nasal fracture during a 114-113 win over the Magic. He was given a one-week return timeline and was deemed available to make his return during Sunday's game aginst Portland. However, he went unused during the 105-102 loss. With Jakob Poeltl (rest) and RJ Barrett (illness) sidelined, Mogbo may be part of the rotation Monday.

